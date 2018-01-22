At least 15 people were injured on Monday when a train crashed into a barrier in the northwest of Sydney, Australia's largest city, and were being treated by emergency services personnel, an ambulance spokesman said.

Television pictures showed the train had run into buffers at the end of the railway line at Richmond, about 65 kilometres (40 miles) northwest of central Sydney. The injured were being carried on stretchers into waiting ambulances.

"It's everything from walking patients with minor injuries to patients that will require hospital transport," Ambulance NSW spokesman Chris Bray said.