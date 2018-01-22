The Catalan parliament on Monday proposed Carles Puigdemont as candidate for president, dealing a blow to Madrid's efforts to derail an independence movement that has plunged Spain into political crisis.

As the legislature's speaker named Puigdemont as the sole candidate for a position he was fired from in October, Spain's legal system sought to tighten its net around him.

The state prosecutor in Madrid requested the reactivation of a European arrest warrant to detain him on charges of sedition and rebellion in Copenhagen, where Puigdemont touched down earlier on Monday on his first trip away from Belgium in three months of self-imposed exile.

He fled to Brussels in October after Spain's central government sacked him for spearheading an independence drive that culminated in a banned referendum and a unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan parliament.

'Conscious of his absolute legitimacy'

He became the top candidate to lead the region again after regional elections last month, called by Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, that gave secessionists a majority.

"I confirm that the only candidate that has been proposed is Mr Carles Puigdemont," said Roger Torrent, the newly-elected separatist speaker at the Catalan parliament.