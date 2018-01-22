Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey was not eyeing Syrian territories and clarified that the ongoing operation in Syria's Afrin region would end as soon as its objective was met.

Speaking in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said, "Turkey has no design on the territories of another country.

"The operation in Afrin will end when its aims are fulfilled like the Operation Euphrates Shield."

Erdogan said that Operation Olive Branch was not aimed at the Kurdish people but it was against terrorists in the region.

“It is very clear that we do not have any problem with our Kurdish citizens; it is also not a matter of a Kurdish corridor."

"The incident is a matter of destruction of the terrorist corridor."

"The main purpose of this operation is to contribute to the safety of life and property of Syrian people as well as the territorial integrity of Syria along with Turkey’s national security." he said.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar has more from Ankara.