Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Monday urged European Union countries to recognise the state of Palestine and called on the 28-nation bloc to step political efforts in the Middle East amid Arab disappointment with the US role in the region.

At talks with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Abbas also recommitted to a negotiated solution to the conflict with Israel and to past peace agreements, days after suggesting that the historic Oslo Peace Accords were as good as dead.

Calling the EU a true partner and friend, Abbas said the Europeans should "swiftly recognise the state of Palestine."

"This would encourage the Palestinian people to keep hoping for peace and to wait until peace is brought about," he said.

Two-state solution

Reassuring EU nations worried by his recent declarations about peace moves, Abbas said the Palestinians would "continue complying with the treaties that we signed" and he called on Israel to do the same.

At his side, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini reaffirmed the bloc's commitment to a two-state solution with Jerusalem as the shared capital of Israel and a future Palestine, saying it is the "only realistic and viable way to fulfill the legitimate aspirations of both parties."

She also underlined the need for all parties involved "to speak and act wisely and consistently with a sense of responsibility."

Association agreement with Palestinian territories