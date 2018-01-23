Vice President Mike Pence is "strongly" urging the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table.

In a speech to the Israeli parliament, Pence said on Monday that "peace can only come through dialogue."

Ever since December 6 when US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, Palestinians have observed several "Days of Rage" in protest.

Palestinians say the US cannot be trusted as a mediator and that they will reject any peace plan the Trump administration presents.

Pence told the parliament that Israel "can be confident" that the US will never compromise Israel's security.

TRT World's Shamim Chowdhury reports.

US embassy in Jerusalem

Pence said the United States will open its embassy in Jerusalem next year, ahead of schedule.

Speaking at the Knesset, Pence defended the controversial decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which has been condemned by the Palestinians and their Arab allies.

Pence says the administration will advance its plan in the coming weeks and the embassy will open by the end of 2019. Previous estimates had been the move would take three or four years.

The Palestinians claim Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem as their capital.

The speech was briefly disrupted, at the outset, by Israeli Arab parliament members who held up protest signs in Arabic and English, reading “Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine,” and were ejected by ushers.

Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint Arab List, said it was the party's democratic right to boycott the US vice president. In a tweet, he said the party will not provide a "silent backdrop" to a man he called a "dangerous racist."

Netanyahu called the boycott a disgrace. He and other gave Pence a standing ovation.

TRT World spoke to Israel Shamir, a political thinker and writer regarding Pence's visit to the Middle East.