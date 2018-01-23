President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Syria over the phone on Tuesday, according to a Turkish presidential source.

Erdogan and Macron exchanged views on the latest developments in Syria and Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

Turkey on Saturday launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

According to the Turkish military, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defence rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012, when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.

Erdogan to speak with Trump

Meanwhile, Erdogan and his American counterpart Donald Trump would also speak over the phone on Wednesday, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

“Tomorrow, the two presidents will speak over the phone,” Cavusoglu told reporters in the French capital, Paris.