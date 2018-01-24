US, Canadian and Mexican negotiators opened a key week-long round of talks to modernise NAFTA on Tuesday amid persistent concerns the Trump administration is preparing to walk away from the trade deal, a move that could roil financial markets.

Time is running out for Canada and Mexico to address US demands for major changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Donald Trump says has damaged the American economy.

Officials gathered in a Montreal hotel for the sixth and penultimate round of talks, which are supposed to conclude by the end of March to avoid a clash with Mexico's general elections.

Insiders say the Canadian and Mexican governments are prepared to be flexible on a US demand that the amount of North American content in autos be boosted to qualify for duty-free status in NAFTA.

But Ottawa and Mexico City strongly oppose the proposal that autos produced on the continent should have 50 percent US content.

Differences also remain over how to address the US push for changes to various dispute resolution mechanisms.

"The Montreal round ... will be a high-noon moment I think for the agreement," said James Moore, a former Canadian minister who is a member of a special council advising Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on NAFTA.