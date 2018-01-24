The number of people displaced by an erupting Philippine volcano soared to more than 61,000, the Southeast Asian country's disaster agency said on Wednesday, as Mount Mayon ejected lava that produced an ash plume five kilometres high.

The alert remains just one notch below the highest level, which is five, after five more episodes of "intense but sporadic lava fountaining" from the summit crater over a 19-hour period from Tuesday morning, state volcanologists said.

Lava fountains 500-600 metres high lasted between seven minutes and more than an hour, and generated ash plumes 3-5 km above the crater, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

TRT World spoke to Mindanao-based journalist Noel Tarrazona for more details on how the volcanic activity is affecting life and the local economy.

Schools were shut down in 17 cities and municipalities in Albay and nearby Camarines Sur province, which was also affected by ash fall.