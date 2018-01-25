Piped water to the residents of South Africa's second largest city of Cape Town could soon be nothing but a pipe dream.

Dam levels in South Africa's Western Cape province fell to 25.3 percent on Monday from 26.6 percent the previous week, and from nearly 40 percent a year ago, according to data from the department of water affairs.

Cape Town city authorities have said residents will have to queue for water when levels drop to 13.5 percent, a figure expected to be reached in April.

Cape Town city authorities told residents last week they would need to cut their daily water consumption by almost half from next month as authorities scramble to prevent the city running out of water.