A former US ambassador to the UN on Wednesday resigned from an advisory panel on the Rohingya refugee crisis, calling it a “whitewash and a cheerleading operation" for Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

"It is with great disappointment that I announce my resignation from the Advisory Board on Rakhine State," Bill Richardson, who is also a former New Mexico governor and close friend of Suu Kyi, said in a statement.

"It appears that the board is likely to become a cheerleading squad for government policy as opposed to proposing genuine policy changes that are desperately needed to assure peace, stability and development in Rakhine State," he added.

Thursday's statement from Suu Kyi's office said it became evident in discussions on January 22 that Richardson's intent was not to provide advice "but to pursue his own agenda."

"In view of the difference of opinion that developed, the government decided that his continued participation on the board would not be in the best interest of all concerned," the statement added.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports.

The Advisory Board on Rakhine State was set up to implement recommendations regarding the Rohingya, Myanmar's brutally persecuted minority group, that were made by an advisory commission in 2017 led by former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan.