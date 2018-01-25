TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Free Syrian Army fights on front lines of Turkey's operation in Afrin
The FSA fighters in Operation Olive Branch are mainly the same factions that took part in the Turkey-backed mission launched in 2016 to drive Daesh from the border and prevent further expansion of the YPG.
Free Syrian Army fights on front lines of Turkey's operation in Afrin
Free Syrian Army fighters near the front line of Operation Olive Branch, northern Syria, January 25, 2018. / TRTWorld
January 25, 2018

Close to 25,000 Free Syrian Army fighters have joined the Turkish military operation in northern Syria with the goal of recapturing towns and villages seized by the YPG almost two years ago.

Among them are Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen. They say they represent the true spirit of the Syrian revolution and have come together to rid Syria's Afrin region of the YPG, which they consider no different than Daesh.

Ankara considers the YPG to be the Syrian wing of the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation, which has been waging a three-decade insurgency in Turkey leading to some 40,000 deaths.

Recommended

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 to sweep the YPG from its border with Syria.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai reports from the front line of the ongoing operation in Syria's Afrin region.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry