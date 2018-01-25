Close to 25,000 Free Syrian Army fighters have joined the Turkish military operation in northern Syria with the goal of recapturing towns and villages seized by the YPG almost two years ago.

Among them are Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen. They say they represent the true spirit of the Syrian revolution and have come together to rid Syria's Afrin region of the YPG, which they consider no different than Daesh.

Ankara considers the YPG to be the Syrian wing of the PKK, a designated terrorist organisation, which has been waging a three-decade insurgency in Turkey leading to some 40,000 deaths.