A train derailment near Italy's financial capital Milan killed at least three people and left 13 people seriously injured, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Several carriages of a regional train operated by Trenord derailed early in the morning at the Pioltello Limito station, less than 20 km (13 miles) outside the station Milan, Italian state-owned rail company Ferrovie dello Stato said. It did not give further details.

"There currently are three dead, five severely injured and eight injured in 'code yellow', all of which in hospital," the body representing the Interior Ministry in Milan said in an emailed statement.

Search and rescue efforts ended and all those who presented minor injuries were given shelter in a nearby gymnasium.