Two prominent Canadian politicians stepped down from leadership posts Thursday over allegations about their behaviour toward women as the #MeToo social media movement showed growing influence beyond its roots in the United States.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Kent Hehr, 48, had resigned as minister for sport and persons with disabilities while the government investigates allegations that he made inappropriate comments to women.

That announcement followed the resignation of Patrick Brown as the leader of the opposition Progressive Conservative party in the province of Ontario.

Brown stepped down early Thursday morning over allegations he made unwanted sexual advances to two women. He strongly denied the claims, which surfaced late Wednesday in a report on CTV News.

"Harassment of any kind is unacceptable and Canadians have a right to live and work in environments free from harassment," Trudeau said in a statement. "We believe that it is important to support women who come forward with allegations and that is exactly what our government will do."

Hehr and Brown are the highest-profile Canadians to see their careers derailed by allegations of sexual misconduct since the victims of sexual harassment and abuse launched the #MeToo social media movement last year.