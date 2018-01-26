Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday said that it would not be right for Turkey and the United States to discuss a potential "safe zone" in Syria until trust issues between the two NATO allies are resolved.

On Wednesday, local media had quoted Cavusoglu as saying that US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson had proposed a 30km safe zone in Syria's northwestern Afrin region during their meeting in Paris on Tuesday.

"There was a loss of trust with the US during this period. Until trust is instilled again, it is not right for these issues to be discussed," Cavusoglu said.

"We need to reestablish trust first."

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove the YPG/PKK and Daesh from Afrin in a bid to secure its border and bring peace to the region.

Afrin has been a YPG/PKK stronghold since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria abandoned the city to the terror group.

Turkey considers the YPG an affiliate of the PKK, a terror organisation.

But the US is backing the YPG-led SDF in the fight against Daesh.

"Backing YPG is humiliating for the US"