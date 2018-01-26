POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Rocket Lab launches fake star into orbit
The star will be the brightest object in the night sky and remind people of their precarious place in a vast universe, says the founder of the company that launched the glinting sphere into orbit.
Rocket Lab launches fake star into orbit
In this November 2017 photo provided by Rocket Lab, Rocket Lab founder and CEO Peter Beck is pictured with his "Humanity Star" in Auckland, New Zealand. / AP
January 26, 2018

Look into the night sky at the right time and you might see what seems like a disco ball shimmering and glinting back.

The founder of the company that launched the first rocket into orbit from New Zealand this week said on Wednesday he deployed a secret satellite he believes will be the brightest object in the night sky and which he hopes will remind people of their precarious place in a vast universe.

Peter Beck, the New Zealander who founded California-based Rocket Lab, says he used most of the space aboard his test Electron rocket to house an object he has named the "Humanity Star." The rocket successfully reached orbit on Sunday.

The satellite, not much bigger than a large beach ball, is a geodesic sphere made from carbon-fiber with 65 reflective panels. It is designed to spin rapidly and reflect the sun's light to Earth. It's expected to orbit the Earth every 90 minutes in an elliptical pattern, travelling at 27 times the speed of sound.

"The goal is make people look up and realiae they are on a rock in a giant universe," Beck said.

He has lofty ambitions for his experiment. He hopes the satellite will become a focal point for humanity, and will serve as a reminder for people to look past their daily concerns and to face larger challenges like climate change and resource shortages.

Recommended

That's why Beck said he resisted the comparison to a disco ball, because he wants it to be about something more serious.

"But in all honesty, yes, it's a giant mirror ball," he said.

Beck said the object should be noticeable but will not be much brighter than other stars and satellites and shouldn't be distracting to aviators or stargazers.

The Humanity Star is expected to orbit the Earth for about nine months before it is pulled back into Earth's gravity and burned upon re-entry into the atmosphere. Beck said he is hoping to launch future Humanity Stars, but said the project is his own particular passion and he'll have to wait to see how other people react and also consider whether it's financially viable.

Following the successful test launch, Rocket Lab hopes to begin commercial satellite launches soon.

The company says the Humanity Star will be best seen in New Zealand after February and in the US from March due to its changing orbital position. It can be tracked at www.thehumanitystar.com

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown