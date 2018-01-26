The death toll from a hospital blaze in the South Korean city of Miryang stands at 37, with over 100 injured, in the country's worst fire disaster in more than a decade.

The fire broke out Friday morning on the first floor of a six-storey building housing a hospital and a nursing home, firefighters said.

It is the second devastating blaze in just a month in Asia's fourth-largest economy.

Videos posted on social media showed a patient hanging on to a rope dangling from a helicopter above the hospital in Miryang, and another crawling out of a window to climb down a ladder.

Adefemi Akinsanya has more.

"Two nurses said they had seen fire suddenly erupting in the emergency room," said fire chief Choi Man-Woo, but the cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

All the patients had been brought out, he said, adding that evacuating 15 patients from the intensive care unit on the third floor took longer as firefighters had to wait for medical staff to supervise the process.