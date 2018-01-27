WORLD
2 MIN READ
At least 14 killed in attack on military camp in northern Mali
The military camp in the town of Soumpi, near the southern boundary of Mali's Timbuktu region, is the worst attack on the country's security forces in more than a year.
At least 14 killed in attack on military camp in northern Mali
Malian security drive towards Campement Kangaba, a tourist resort near Bamako, Mali, June. 19, 2017. / AP Archive
January 27, 2018

Militants stormed an army camp in northern Mali early on Saturday, killing at least 14 soldiers in the worst attack on security forces in the West African country in more than a year, the army said.

Army spokesman Col. Diarran Kone confirmed the attack in the Timbuktu region and said the bodies of 17 assailants remained at the scene. The base was again under the control of the Malian military, he said.

Mali recently marked the five-year anniversary of a French military mission to oust terrorists from power in the major towns of the north. That operation, however, merely dispersed the terrorists into the surrounding desert.

Recommended

In the years since they have launched frequent attacks on the Malian military as well as UN peacekeeping forces trying to stabilize the country.

Last January, at least 54 people died in the eastern city of Gao in the bombing of a camp that housed hundreds of former fighters from armed groups. 

The former fighters, who were signatories to Mali's 2015 peace agreement, had agreed to join forces with the military in battling terrorist groups in Mali's north.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin