WORLD
1 MIN READ
Police crackdown on rickshaws to hit locals in Bangladesh's Dhaka
Dhaka is home to roughly 15 million people, and rickshaws are a primary form of transportation.
Police crackdown on rickshaws to hit locals in Bangladesh's Dhaka
An elderly Bangladeshi man and a woman wear warm cloths, as they take a ride on a rickshaw at Panam Nagar, on the outskirts of Dhaka, Bangladesh, Monday, Dec. 15, 2014. / AP Archive
January 27, 2018

Getting around Bangladesh's congested capital is a challenge and Dhaka's colourful rickshaws are the answer for many people who need to get from one place to another on time. 

There are around 80,000 rickshaws registered with city authorities, but the actual number of the unauthorised and illegal vehicles on the streets is estimated at more than a million.

For many people, rickshaws are all they can afford to get around. But for others, rickshaws are seen as holding back a modern city.

Recommended

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin