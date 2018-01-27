TÜRKİYE
Turkey vows to press ahead in tackling YPG
Operation Olive Branch is "successfully continuing as planned," Turkish military says on the eight day of the campaign.
Members of Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by Turkish Army, patrol a passage route, within the "Operation Olive Branch", launched in Syria's Afrin region, in Azaz region of Aleppo, Syria on January 26, 2018. / AA
January 27, 2018

When Turkish military started Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin last weekend to eradicate the YPG, it was not a surprise. 

Politicians had been talking about it for months as Ankara made an effort to notify members of the international community what it was planning. 

Foreign ambassadors were summoned and the Syrian regime was notified.

Now, there have been calls for restraint. But Turkey says its campaign won't be deterred. 

TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports.

