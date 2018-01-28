Turkey's Chief of General Staff General Hulusi Akar on Saturday paid a visit to bordering provinces of Sanliurfa, Hatay and Kilis to inspect troops taking part in Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin.

According to a statement by the Turkish General Staff, Akar was accompanied by Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Yasar Guler.

Akar and Guler met the troops and their commanders and got briefing regarding the ongoing operation.

