Hate crimes against Muslims a growing concern in Canada
Canadian authorities say hate crimes targeting Muslims in Canada have more than tripled since 2012.
The mosque where the gunman who carried out an attack in Ottawa had previously prayed is seen on Friday, Oct. 24, 2014, in Burnaby, B.C. Muslim leaders in the community say they are starting a program to try and prevent the effect of terrorist and criminal propaganda in Canada. / AP
January 28, 2018

Canadians are coming together this weekend to commemorate the anniversary of the Quebec City mosque shooting. 

Six worshippers were killed and 19 injured when a gunman opened fire in the Islamic cultural centre a year ago.

Canadian authorities say - hate crimes targeting Muslims in Canada have more than tripled since 2012, and in December, the Canadian government listed right-wing extremism as a "growing concern". 

TRT World'sHarry Horton reports on an increasingly active far-right. 

SOURCE:TRT World
