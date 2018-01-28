TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Residents of Turkey's Reyhanli live in fear of YPG attacks
The town of Reyhanli has been hit by several rockets in the last week as Turkish troops and FSA forces intensify their operation against the YPG.
People stand in front of a building which was hit by rockets fired from Syria, in the border town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, Turkey January 22, 2018. / Reuters
January 28, 2018

Turkey's launched a major air and ground operation in northern Syria a week ago in a bid to oust a US-allied YPG that Ankara considers a terror group.

As Turkey forces and the Free Syrian Army intensify their operation in Syria's Afrin, the YPG/PKK have resorted to desperate measures, firing rockets at heavily populated civilian areas in Turkey's border town.

The town of Reyhanli has been hit by several rockets in the last week.

TRT World'sNafisa Latic spoke with residents who are living in constant fear of these attacks.

SOURCE:TRT World
