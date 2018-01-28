Two Republican senators said Sunday that President Donald Trump would be wise to keep a public silence on an independent investigation into his 2016 campaign's contacts with Russia in the wake of news reports that he sought to fire the special counsel.

The senators, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Susan Collins of Maine, also urged special counsel Robert Mueller to review whether Trump tried to fire him last June, an accusation the president has labelled "fake news."

"Mueller is the best person to look at it," said Graham, describing the allegation as grave if proved true. "I'm sure that there will be an investigation around whether or not President Trump did try to fire Mr Mueller."

Graham, co-sponsor of legislation that would protect Mueller from being fired without a legal basis, said he would be "glad to pass it tomorrow." But he insisted that Mueller's job appeared to be in no immediate danger, pointing to the political costs if Trump did remove him.

"It's pretty clear to me that everybody in the White House knows it would be the end of President Trump's presidency if he fired Mr Mueller," he said.

Collins said it would certainly "not hurt" for Congress to approve added protections for Mueller given the recent media reports. But she didn't offer a timeline.

"I think the president would be best served by never discussing the investigation, ever, whether in tweets, except in private conversations with his attorney," she said.

The former special counsel who investigated Bill Clinton said on ABC on Sunday there could be grounds for impeachment if Trump was lying when he denied reports that he tried to fire special counsel Robert Mueller.

“Lying to the American people is a serious issue that has to be explored. I take lying to the American people very, very seriously, so absolutely,” Ken Starr said. “That is something Bob Mueller should look at.”

[Back] Firing

The New York Times and other outlets reported that Trump backed off his attempt to fire Mueller last June only after White House lawyer Don McGahn refused to relay his directive to the Department of Justice and threatened to quit if Trump pressed the issue.