Turkish border town's residents struggle to cope amid Afrin operation
As Operation Olive Branch continues, Daesh and the YPG have fired a number of rockets from across the border in Syria into Kilis and Reyhanli border towns.
People look at the damage caused by a rocket fired overnight from Syria, across the border into the town of Kilis, Turkey, January 21, 2018. / AP
January 29, 2018

Dozens of rockets have hit the Turkish border towns of Kilis and Reyhanli after Turkey started Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh from Afrin in northwestern Syria. 

The operation launched on January 20 aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and in the region.

At least two civilians were killed and 11 others were injured, when rockets fired by the YPG/PKK from Afrin region struck a mosque during prayers and a house in Kilis on Wednesday, according to the provincial governor.     

"A rocket came down just next to us and I carried on working. But it's difficult to convince your children that it's going to be okay. Since the rockets started coming down my children have been afraid. But we try and convince them that it's going to be okay," said Basheer, a Syrian refugee. 

The people of Kilis know the next few weeks are likely to be tough, and are trying to live their lives as normally as they can.

TRT World'sAbubakr al Shamahi reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
