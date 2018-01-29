WORLD
Internally displaced Syrians flee violence, only to battle the cold
Syrians were hoping for peace when Idlib was declared a de-escalation zone in May but have instead been left reeling from winter cold.
Idlib has been the target of intensive Russian and Syrian air strikes that have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed hospitals and civil defence centres. January 19, 2018 / Reuters
"This camp is absolutely horrible. It lacks tents, blankets, rugs," says Abo Mohammed, who is a displaced person in Syria.

Mohammed is struggling to keep his wife and eight children warm in a makeshift camp in Idlib. 

Idlib has been a haven for tens of thousands of opposition fighters and civilians forced to abandon their homes in other parts of western Syria that the regime and its foreign military allies have recaptured.

Syria's nearly seven-year war, which began after Bashar al Assad brutally crushed anti-regime protests, has claimed more than 400,000 lives, forced millions to flee their homes and left the country in ruins.

As TRT World's Ahmed al Burai reports, civilians are now fighting the cold. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
