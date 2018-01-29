WORLD
1 MIN READ
Fashion gives Moroccan economy a boost
Moroccan fashion is known for its rich textiles and traditional craftsmanship but the government is taking measures to make it bloom worldwide.
Fashion gives Moroccan economy a boost
Moroccan traditional clothes represent 16 percent of the total exports of their handicrafts. / AP Archive
January 29, 2018

Morocco's government is aiming to bring its fashion to the global market.

"This sector is very important because it employs more than 75,000 traditional craftsmen and its turnover is estimated at more than $3.5 billion," says the textile manager of La Maison De L'Artisan, Abdallah Aadnani. 

Part of the plan to bring fashion to the forefront is through Morocco's recent move to start a gradual and controlled liberalisation of its currency, the dirham.

Recommended

The North African country has had a fixed exchange rate regime for the dirham since the 1970s. It is pegged to the euro and the dollar.

Trt World's Philip Owira reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
At least 18 killed after landslide hits bus in northern India
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time