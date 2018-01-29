The Kremlin said on Monday that a new US sanctions report expected to be released imminently was an attempt to influence Russia's presidential election in March, but predicted it would fail to impact the vote.

The United States could release reports as early as Monday detailing the possibilities for expanding sanctions against Russia, including a list of oligarchs and potential restrictions on the holding of Russian government debt.

Moscow and Washington remain at odds over US allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, something Russia denies, as well as over conflicts in Ukraine and Syria.

Lucy Taylor reports from Moscow.