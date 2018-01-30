Ireland will hold a referendum at the end of May on liberalising its restrictive abortion laws, a highly sensitive issue in the traditionally devoutly Catholic country.

Leo Varadkar, who as the country's youngest-ever prime minister is regarded as relatively liberal on social issues, made the announcement late on Monday, accepting it would be a difficult decision for Irish voters.

"This is a decision about whether we want to continue to stigmatise and criminalise our sisters, our co-workers, and our friends," he told a press conference in Dublin.

The referendum will ask voters if they want to keep the constitutional restriction on abortion or repeal it and allow the Irish parliament to legislate on the issue.

The plebiscite would come three years after a referendum in which Ireland voted by a landslide to legalise same-sex marriage – a seismic change in Ireland, where the church has historically been a powerful force.

It would also take place shortly before Pope Francis visits the island of Ireland in August.

"This evening, the cabinet gave formal approval to the holding of a referendum on abortion, which will be held at the end of May," said Varadkar, who is also the country's first openly gay prime minister.

Advocating a Yes vote, Varadkar said he believed the time had come for the public to make a decision on some of Europe's toughest laws on pregnancy termination.

'Personal, private issue'

Abortion has always been illegal in Ireland and in 1983 an eighth amendment was added to the constitution after a referendum, giving equal rights to the life of the unborn child and the mother.

The law was changed three decades later to allow terminations when the mother's life is at risk, following public outrage at the death of a pregnant woman in 2012 who was refused an abortion.

The referendum would ask voters whether they wanted to repeal the eighth amendment and allow parliament to legislate on abortion. Ireland's constitution can only be amended by a plebiscite.

Varadkar said debates and votes on a referendum bill would be held in the lower and upper houses of parliament in the coming months, after which a precise referendum date could be set.

The Irish Times newspaper said its research in recent weeks found comfortable majorities in both houses in favour of a referendum.