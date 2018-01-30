WORLD
3 MIN READ
Syrian delegates irked by regime logos refuse to join Sochi summit
Syria peace conference in Russia's Sochi got off to a bad start as some opposition delegates objected to the Assad regime's flag and emblem. Turkey is representing the delegation in the summit.
Syrian delegates irked by regime logos refuse to join Sochi summit
A man holds up a Syrian flag as attendees wait for the start of a plenary session at the Congress of Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi on January 30, 2018. / AFP
January 30, 2018

A Syrian peace conference in Russia got off to a rocky start on Tuesday after some delegates opposed to Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad refused to leave the airport on arrival, saying they were offended by the presence of the Syrian regime flag and emblem.

The delegation refused to participate in the summit and has asked Turkey to represent it. 

Ankara will speak on behalf of the opposition parties that have left the congress, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said. "The opposition said 'Turkey will represent us,' and gave the mandate to Turkey."

Talks on new constitution

Russia, a staunch Assad ally, is hosting what it has called a Syrian Congress of National Dialogue in the Black Sea resort of Sochi that it hopes will launch negotiations on drafting a new constitution for Syria after almost seven years of war.

The conference, which was originally billed as a two-day event got underway as a one-day event on Tuesday. 

One group of delegates who had flown in from Turkey and were opposed to Assad refused to leave Sochi airport until Syrian regime flags and emblems were removed.

Conditional participation

Recommended

Earlier, Ahmad al Burri, who has taken part in Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan, said, "We will go back to Turkey." 

"Whatever happens we will not enter Sochi. We informed them (the Russians) of our conditions that they should remove all the logos and flags representing the Syrian government."

Mohammed Adnan, a journalist and member of the Syrian opposition based in Turkey, said there were about 70 people in the group at the airport and that they were waiting for a plane to take them back to Ankara.

Russian officials have complained of attempts to sabotage the conference, but the Kremlin said on Monday it was unfazed by a Syrian opposition decision to boycott the event.

Boycotts mar event

The event has been boycotted by the leadership of the Syrian opposition, while powers such as the United States, Britain and France are not there because of what they say is the Syrian regime's refusal to properly engage.

The Syrian Negotiation Commission (SNC) and representatives from YPG-controlled regions are boycotting the Sochi congress.

However members of both the groups will come to the talks as individuals, the Kremlin's special envoy on the Syria peace process, Alexander Lavrentiev said.

SOURCE:Reuters, AA
Explore
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests