US President Donald Trump, battling a probe into his campaign's alleged ties with Russia and struggling to sell Americans on his leadership abilities, will take credit for country's economic gains in the past year in an address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Facing a deadline on an immigration controversy and strong Democratic opposition, Trump will also call for a bipartisan compromise of the type that has eluded him during a turbulent first year in office marked by partisan battles.

Trump will visit Capitol Hill to deliver his first State of the Union speech at 0210 GMT on Wednesday.

Aides said the Republican president would use the televised speech to tout the benefits of a tax overhaul approved by the Republican-controlled Congress in December that was his first major legislative victory.

"The economy will be front and center," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told NBC News on Tuesday.

As TRT World's Jon Brain reports, immigration is also expected to be one of the big issues in his address.

Dreamers for Mexico wall

Ahead of Trump's speech, Republicans and Democrats were deeply divided over immigration.

Lawmakers are facing a February 8 deadline to reach a compromise on the issue and pass a new budget measure to avoid a second government shutdown.

To attract Democratic votes for an immigration deal, Trump has said he is open to letting "Dreamers," a group of immigrants brought into the country illegally as children, stay in the United States.

In return, he has demanded funding for a wall on the border with Mexico and measures to curb family sponsorship of immigrants, proposals that have failed to gain traction with Democrats in the past.

US Senator Dick Durbin, the Number 2 Democrat in the Senate, said so far the two sides had made little progress in bridging differences on immigration.

"We didn't agree on anything," Durbin said after a meeting with Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Monday.