South Korea will begin a joint training programme at the Masikryong ski resort in North Korea on Wednesday as had been initially planned, the South’s Ministry of Unification said, with a 45-person delegation engaging in a two-day trip.

The South Korean delegation, which includes roughly 30 athletes, flew in a chartered Asiana Airlines plane at 0140 GMT on Wednesday from Yangyang International Airport in northeastern South Korea to Kalma Airport in Wonsan, the ministry said.

The charter had been set up in order not to conflict with existing sanctions imposed against North Korea by the United States, spokesman Baik Tae-hyun told a regular briefing.

Baik said he could not say how Asiana was selected for the charter flight.

According to US unilateral sanctions against North Korea, no ship or aircraft can visit the United States within 180 days of going to North Korea.

“Negotiations were made (with the United States) to avoid conflict with sanctions for this time only,” said Baik, adding Washington had given its consent for the flight on Wednesday.