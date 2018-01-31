Turkey's flagship airline rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange alongside Empire State Realty Trust in part to promote its sponsorship of the world's first and most famous tower race.

The 41st Annual Empire State Building Run-Up, presented by Turkish Airlines, will be held on February 7 in the stairway of the world-famous building in the heart of New York City.

"I am happy to announce our new partnership with Turkish Airlines, our presenting (title) sponsor this year. They maintain their offices in the Empire State Building on the 75th floor," said John Kessler, President and Chief Operating Officer of Empire State Realty Trust.

"On behalf of Turkish Airlines, we are honoured to be a part of this exciting milestone," Turkish Airlines New York General Manager Cenk Ocal said in his address before ringing the bell on Tuesday.

It was not immediately reported how much Turkish Airlines' sponsorship of the event was worth.

The race is "bringing together participants from all around the globe, bridged by a common passion for sporting accomplishment," he said, adding the event would celebrate unity, competitive spirit and bring communities together.

Ocal said the race is also raising awareness for the Challenged Athletes Foundation, an organisation devoted to providing access and tools, paving the way for the physically challenged to lead active and healthy lifestyles.

About 250 runners to race

The Challenged Athletes Foundation, which is the official charity partner of the Empire State Building Run-Up, will have a heat in the event, said Kessler.