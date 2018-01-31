Beit Hanoun hospital in the Gaza Strip was forced to shut down after severe electricity shortages.

The blockaded Palestinian enclave is suffering from crippling energy shortages, with residents receiving only a few hours of power per day.

The hospital usually serves 60,000 people, and had been treating dozens of patients in a serious condition.

At current electricity rates, the hospital needs 500 litres of fuel a day to operate a generator and keep services open.

TRT World'sClinton Nagoor reports.