Three Kenyan television stations have been barred from broadcasting after they aired the "swearing in" of opposition leader Raila Odinga.

The country's interior minister Fred Matiang'i said that the three stations – the independently owned Citizen TV and Radio, KTN and NTV – will remain closed indefinitely as the government investigates the "swearing in" of Odinga.

The three channels were switched off on Tuesday after they transmitted live coverage of an opposition ceremony to "swear in" Odinga into office.

Matiang'i, who is also the minister in charge of security, accused some elements in the media of facilitating the "illegal act," putting lives of thousands of Kenyans at risk.

"The government took a decision to shut down the concerned media houses, until further notice, as it launches a full investigation," he told a news conference.

Symbolic gesture

Odinga, whose supporters say he is Kenya's legitimate leader and President Uhuru Kenyatta's election was neither free nor fair, took a symbolic presidential oath at the ceremony on Tuesday that was attended by thousands of supporters.

Matiang'i said the opposition event was an attempt to subvert and overthrow the legally constituted government, adding they were also investigating the "swearing in."

"The investigations will extend to co-conspirators and facilitators," he said, promising appropriate legal action against those found culpable.

Earlier, executives in the media industry accused the government of keeping them in the dark over the switch-off of their broadcast stations.