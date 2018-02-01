In the first few weeks of the year, more than 30 children died in Syria's besieged enclave of Eastern Ghouta, says the UN.

Three-year-old Syrian girl Sima Abdullah is among them.

Fares Jasim is an amateur artist and he expresses his grief by turning the horrifying pictures that have emerged of these children into images that capture their innocence.

"I think about my daughter who is the same age as Sima was. We could be in the seized areas like them. All these things could happen to us. The name of the victim could change, it could be anyone. But the important thing is to end this war," said Jasim.

International concern has been rising over the fate of Eastern Ghouta, where the UN says acute food and medicine shortages have contributed to the worst malnutrition seen in the Syrian war.

"We were sitting over there, then we heard the plane roaring, we escaped to the playground when we saw it shooting missiles," said a child from Eastern Ghouta.