A total of 800 terrorists have been neutralised in Syria's northwestern Afrin region as part of Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday.

"Of course, this number will increase by the evening," said Erdogan, while speaking at a Turkish Youth Foundation's gathering at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

The military generally uses the term "neutralise" to signify that the targets were killed, captured or surrendered.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 to clear the YPG/PKK and Daesh from Afrin in northwestern Syria.

On Thursday, Turkish and FSA forces captured Bulbul town centre in northern Afrin, Syria.

Earlier in the day, they also liberated the village of Ali Kar in Bulbul town.