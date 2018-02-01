Arab foreign ministers met in Cairo on Thursday to discuss a means of countering the recent US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Foreign ministers from 14 Arab League member-states, along with their accompanying delegations, attended the meeting.

In a press statement, Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki said the gathering was intended to follow up on a series of earlier league meetings on Jerusalem, the first of which was held on December 9.

Zaki ruled out the possibility of convening an extraordinary Arab League summit, pointing out that the Cairo-based league's annual summit was set to convene next month in Saudi capital of Riyadh.