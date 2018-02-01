WORLD
Arab foreign ministers meet to discuss Jerusalem-Trump issue
Countering the US decision on Jerusalem cannot be done overnight, Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki said.
Arab League foreign ministers continue to hold emergency meetings on Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Cairo, Egypt. File Photo: December 9, 2017. / Reuters
February 1, 2018

Arab foreign ministers met in Cairo on Thursday to discuss a means of countering the recent US decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.  

Foreign ministers from 14 Arab League member-states, along with their accompanying delegations, attended the meeting.      

In a press statement, Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Hossam Zaki said the gathering was intended to follow up on a series of earlier league meetings on Jerusalem, the first of which was held on December 9.     

Zaki ruled out the possibility of convening an extraordinary Arab League summit, pointing out that the Cairo-based league's annual summit was set to convene next month in Saudi capital of Riyadh.     

Countering the US decision on Jerusalem cannot be done overnight, Zaki said. 

We must choose our weapons carefully for this confrontation. 

On December 6, US President Donald Trump officially recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, sparking widespread condemnation and protest from across the Arab and Muslim world. 

Jerusalem remains at the core of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem - occupied by Israel since 1967 - might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.

