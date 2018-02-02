A man who drove a van into a group of Muslim worshippers near a London mosque was found guilty on Thursday of murder.

Darren Osborne, 48, was convicted of murdering 51-year-old Makram Ali and trying to kill others in the Finsbury Park area of north London on June 19.

Prosecutors said they were "clear throughout that this was a terrorist attack".

Unemployed loner Osborne had pleaded not guilty, telling London's Woolwich Crown Court that a man called "Dave" was driving at the time -- a claim police denounced as a fabrication.

Witnesses recalled Osborne saying: "I've done my job, you can kill me now" and "at least I had a proper go" in the immediate aftermath of the attack.

After two weeks of evidence, the jury took one hour to find him guilty.

Intent to kill

Osborne, a father of four, had a history of depression and alcoholism and was living in a tent.

He hired a van and drove to London intent on ploughing into a pro-Palestinian march, but was prevented from doing so by road closures.