WORLD
1 MIN READ
Premier League teams and youth gambling addiction
This season, nine of the twenty teams in the English Premier League have their shirts sponsored by online betting companies in deals worth a total of more than $75 million a year.
Premier League teams and youth gambling addiction
A bet company's commercial is seen as Brighton & Hove Albion's Jose Izquierdo, bottom, and Southampton's Cedric Soares battle for the ball during their English Premier League soccer match at St Mary's, Southampton, England, January 31, 2018. / AP
February 2, 2018

The English Premier League has been watched by millions of fans worldwide and considered to be the richest and most popular in world football, but there's growing concern over its close relationship with the betting industry. 

The concern is that this relationship is fueling youth gambling addictions.

With smartphone technology more and more young people get involved in the betting business and the country’s gambling commission says 360,000 kids under 16 will gamble at least once a week.

Recommended

As TRT World’s Simon McGregor-Wood reports even the betting companies admit something needs to be done to prevent youngsters from gambling addiction.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests