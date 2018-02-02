Police reinforcements arrived on Friday in the French port city of Calais after clashes among refugees left 22 people injured, with the Interior Minister Gerard Collomb warning of more potential violence among those seeking to cross into Britain.

Collomb told reporters in Calais that five of the victims were injured by gunfire in Thursday's fight, blaming human traffickers and "totally organised" gangs.

Police were seeking a shooting suspect, but have made no arrests, he said.

Most serious clash

Firearms are rare among refugees and migrants, and the shootings were the most serious clash in recent times among refugees around Calais.

Two extra police units were arriving Friday, Collomb said. He said that while in the past such violence was spontaneous, it appears to be becoming more organised.

He said local authorities have dismantled six migrant trafficking networks already this year, compared to a total of 20 in 2017.