Desperate to escape Syria's terrors, Ammar Maarawi bolted. In early 2016, he paid smugglers and endured a dangerous sea crossing to Greece, and an exhausting journey by train, bus and foot through Europe.

Two years later, the 36-year-old is back home in Aleppo. He returned last summer—depressed, homesick and dreading another winter. He couldn't bear life in the German city of Suhl.

Germany, he said, "was boring, boring, boring."

Maarawi is among a small number of refugees who have come back to Syria from among the more than 5.4 million who fled their homeland since the civil war erupted in 2011. So far, they are just a trickle, numbering in the tens of thousands.

The United Nations and host governments in Europe are not encouraging returns, saying the country is not safe.

But the stream of returnees may grow over the coming year as stability returns to Syria, and as hostility grows towards refugees in host nations.

Russia- and Iran-backed military of Bashar al Assad has retaken almost all major cities, and Daesh has been driven out of almost all the territory it once held.

Motivations for going back are many. Simple homesickness is one. Many refugees have burned through whatever savings they had and either can't find, or aren't allowed to, work.

Hundreds of thousands languish in camps in neighbouring countries.

Those who make it to Europe often get assistance, but some find that the West doesn't hold the opportunities they hoped—or they face discrimination, or they feel alienated in a different culture with language barriers and harsh weather.

Still, the reasons to remain in exile also weigh heavily. The calm in some parts of Syria relies on tenuous local truces. Fighting still rages in some areas, including between Assad's forces and opposition forces in the northwest and other pockets. Many young men won't come back, fearing they'll have to do their compulsory military service.

Even in parts where fighting has stopped and seems unlikely to resume for the moment, cities have suffered massive destruction.

An estimated 6.1 million Syrians still in the country have been displaced from their homes—so refugees are not the only ones waiting to go back.

Figures

Figures on returnees are difficult to pin down. Syrian officials say they do not have exact numbers, adding that many come back through Lebanon, and are not questioned if they were refugees or simply travelling Syrians. European countries and Turkey do not track whether Syrians leaving are returning home.

The UNHCR has observed some 68,000 refugees who returned on their own from neighbouring countries from January to October 2017. These are the most recent figures available, according to spokesman Andrej Mahecic. He said the number of returnees is dwarfed by those remaining in Lebanon, Jordan, Turkey and across Europe, and those still leaving Syria.

Turkey, home to 3.5 million Syrian refugees, cleared a pocket of territory from terrorist organisations in northwest Syria along the countries' shared border last year. Since then, some 130,000 Syrians from that area have returned.

From Jordan, home to 650,000 refugees, only around 8,000 Syrians returned home in all of 2017, according to UNHCR figures. Most went soon after a local truce was reached in part of southern Syria in July, but then the numbers tapered off later in the year.