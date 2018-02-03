POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Paralysed girl becomes symbol of Yemeni child victims
Safa Sadeq, a 10-year-old Yemeni girl, has been confined to her bed after she was targeted by a Houthi sniper while looking after sheep at her family's farm in Taiz.
Paralysed girl becomes symbol of Yemeni child victims
Ten-year-old Safa Sadeq has left paralysed after a sniper bullet wound her. / AP
February 3, 2018

The war in Yemen is entering its third year now as a Saudi-led coalition is at war with the Iran-allied group known as Houthis.

The ongoing violence in the country killed around 10,000 people, half of them children, and injured more than 40,000.

A 10-year-old girl, Safa Sadeq, is one of them who was targeted by a Houthi sniper three months ago while she was looking after livestock in Taiz province.

"I was walking with a broken sandal and out of nowhere the bullet hit me," says Safa.

She is now paralysed and confined to her bed which means she can no longer go to school or continue with her education.

Recommended

"I want to study. I want to walk again like before. And I want to play with my brothers," she says.

Safa Sadeq is not the only victim of a bloody violence in Yemen, 75 percent of Yemenis need urgent assistance according to UNICEF and the World Health Organization,

TRT World's Rahul Radhakrishnan has more on the story.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects