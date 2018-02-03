At least four civilians were injured when the YPG/PKK terror group fired seven missiles from Syria's Afrin on a marketplace in Azaz district near the Turkish border on Saturday, according to a hospital official.

One of the injured is in serious condition, an administrative official at Azaz Ahli Hospital, Juma Rahhal said.

The YPG/PKK frequently targets civilian residential areas in Azaz from Afrin and also targets Turkey's bordering Hatay and Kilis provinces.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports in the town and reports the latest.

The Syrian civil defence, widely known as the White Helmets, also confirmed the attack and said nine people were injured including one of their staff.

On January 18th, YPG shells targeted a psychiatric hospital in Azaz, 12 people were injured in the attack and the hospital was put out of service.