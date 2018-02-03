US actor Uma Thurman has accused movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexually assaulting her at a London hotel after they worked together on the 1994 hit film "Pulp Fiction."

Thurman's allegations against Weinstein had been widely anticipated since she hinted late last year that she had a story to tell about the beleaguered movie mogul, who has been accused of sexual misconduct against many women, but wanted to wait until she was less angry.

Her story came in an interview with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd.

"I used the word 'anger,' but I was more worried about crying, to tell you the truth," Thurman said in the Times article.

"I was not a groundbreaker on a story I knew to be true. So what you really saw was a person buying time."

Thurman told Dowd that an early encounter with Weinstein in a Paris hotel room in the 1990s ended with him suddenly appearing in a bathrobe and leading her to a steam room but that the first "attack" — the word appears in quotes — happened later in London.

"He pushed me down," she said. "He tried to shove himself on me. He tried to expose himself. He did all kinds of unpleasant things. But he didn't actually put his back into it and force me. You're like an animal wriggling away, like a lizard."

Later, she alleged, she arranged a meeting with Weinstein and warned him: "If you do what you did to me to other people you will lose your career, your reputation and your family, I promise you."

The Times article says Thurman's memory of the Weinstein encounter stops there, but it quotes a friend who was waiting downstairs as saying Thurman emerged from an elevator disheveled and shaking.