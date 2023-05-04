US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have met with the heads of Google, Microsoft and two other companies developing artificial intelligence [AI] as the Biden administration rolls out initiatives to ensure the rapidly evolving technology improves lives without putting people's rights and safety at risk.

The popularity of AI chatbot ChatGPT — even President Biden has given it a try, White House officials said on Thursday — has sparked a surge of commercial investment in AI tools that can write convincingly human-like text and churn out new images, music and computer code.

But the ease with which it can mimic humans has propelled governments around the world to consider how it could take away jobs, trick people and spread disinformation.

Biden told the officials they must mitigate current and potential risks AI poses to individuals, society and national security, the White House said.

The meeting included a "frank and constructive discussion" on the need for companies to be more transparent with policymakers about their AI systems; the importance of evaluating the safety of such products; and the need to protect them from malicious attacks, the White House added.

The Democratic administration announced an investment of $140 million to establish seven new AI research institutes.

In addition, the White House Office of Management and Budget is expected to issue guidance in the next few months on how federal agencies can use AI tools.

But the White House also needs to take stronger action as AI systems built by these companies are getting integrated into thousands of consumer applications, said Adam Conner of the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress.

"We’re at a moment that in the next couple of months will really determine whether or not we lead on this or cede leadership to other parts of the world, as we have in other tech regulatory spaces like privacy or regulating large online platforms," Conner said.

Moral duty

The meeting was pitched as a way for Biden, Harris and administration officials to discuss the risks in current AI development with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and the heads of two influential startups: Google-backed Anthropic and Microsoft-backed OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

Harris told the CEOs they have a "moral" duty to safeguard society from AI's potential dangers.

Companies "must comply with existing laws to protect the American people" as well as "ensure the safety and security of their products," Harris said.