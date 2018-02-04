WORLD
2 MIN READ
Education thrives in abandoned Syrian poultry farm
An abandoned poultry farm in the southern countryside of Idlib has been converted into the Freedom School - an institution that provides education to children living in war-torn Syria.
Education thrives in abandoned Syrian poultry farm
The school hosts around 350 students from the 1st to 9th grade, being taught in shifts due to lack of space. / Reuters Archive
February 4, 2018

The Freedom School - in the town of al Tamanah, the southern countryside of Idlib, Syria - was converted from a poultry farm by the residents of the town more than a year ago. 

The school hosts around 350 students from the 1st to 9th grade, being taught in shifts due to lack of space. 

The school's supervisors said that due to constant shelling by forces loyal to Syria's regime leader Bashar al Assad, many students interrupted their studies for more than two years, leading the residents to clean the farm and convert it into classrooms. 

According to UNICEF, 5 percent of Syrian refugee children between 5-17 are working, and one in five Syrian girls and women aged between 15 and 25 is married.

Recommended

Since it erupted in 2011, Syria's conflict has morphed from a protest movement into a brutal and complex war that has left more than 400,000 people dead and displaced millions.

TRT World's Ben Tornquist reports. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests