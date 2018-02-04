Hollywood director Guillermo del Toro won the best film director of 2017 for “The Shape of Water” on Saturday, placing the Mexican filmmaker and the film in a strong position for the movie world’s top honours, the Oscars, in March.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA), the leading industry group representing film and television directors, chose Jordan Peele as best first-time feature film director for the offbeat horror film “Get Out”, which has four Oscar nominations including best picture and for Peele as best director.

DGA feature film winners have often gone on to claim the best director Oscar and even see their films win best picture.

A possible Oscar?

The Oscar chances for “The Shape of Water” were also boosted last month when the Producers Guild chose it as the year’s best film.

It was del Toro’s first DGA win and his first nomination.

“The Shape of Water” scored 13 Oscar nominations last month, the most of any 2017 film and just one shy of the all-time record of 14, including best picture and del Toro as director.

Peele was also nominated by the DGA at its 70th annual honors for best feature film director, as was Greta Gerwig, for “Lady Bird”.