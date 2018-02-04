A tanker with 22 Indian crew members on board has gone missing off West Africa, officials said Sunday, in waters plagued by piracy.

The Panama-registered MT Marine Express, loaded with 13,500 tonnes of petrol, had been anchored off the Benin city of Cotonou before authorities lost contact with the vessel on Thursday.

"Our mission in Abuja (Nigeria) is in touch with the authorities in Benin and Nigeria for their help in locating the ship and is constantly monitoring the situation," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said.

The Hong Kong-based Anglo-Eastern shipping company, which manages the tanker, said the last contact with the crew was made on Thursday.