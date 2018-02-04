France and Turkey will be working in the coming weeks on a "diplomatic road map" for an end to the nearly seven-year war in Syria, President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Sunday.

The announcement came after Macron spoke by telephone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday which discussed, in particular, Turkey's operation against the YPG terror group in Syria.

The YPG/PYD is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK which is recognised as a terror group by the US, EU and Turkey.

Macron had said last week in a newspaper interview that France would have a "real problem" with the campaign if it turned out to be an "invasion operation".

In response, President Erdogan had reassured Macron during their talk, saying Ankara had no eye on Syrian territory.

"The two presidents agreed to work on a diplomatic roadmap for Syria in the coming weeks," the Elysee Palace said.

"To that end, discussions between France and Turkey, which both hope for a political solution overseen by the UN, will increase in the coming days."

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin region and now Ankara says its troops will move to Manbij.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation in Afrin aims to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from oppression and cruelty of terrorists.