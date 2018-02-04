German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives entered coalition talks on Sunday with knotty issues still to untangle with their historic centre-left rivals, but a deal could finally be in sight.

More than four months after an election beating for both parties, leaders hope to wrap up talks on repeating the "grand coalition" or "GroKo" that has ruled since 2013 by Sunday evening, with the option of extending into Monday or Tuesday.

Merkel professed her "good will, but also some expectation that there will be tough hours of talks ahead" as her Christian Democratic Union (CDU) negotiators arrived at Social Democratic Party (SPD) headquarters in Berlin.

"We will have to negotiate very, very intensively today" especially on areas of social policy like labour law, healthcare reform and housing, SPD chief Martin Schulz said, adding that the wrangling could go on "until late in the evening or the night".

Even more important than speedy progress was a "dependable coalition agreement that achieves consensus" for a stable government, he continued.

Long process to form government

Germany's partners abroad are watching impatiently from the sidelines, as Berlin has been paralysed since September on urgent issues like reform of the European Union.

Both sides are reluctant to compromise too much and risk losing support, but are equally fearful of going back to voters in repeat elections that could see a further rise of the far-right.

Neither can they afford to dig in their heels, as a poll for ARD television showed 71 percent of people do not understand "why forming a government is taking so long".

At stake for Merkel is whether she leads a stable coalition into her fourth term, or risks a fragile minority government or new elections.

The SPD is a reluctant partner, having initially vowed to go into opposition after plunging to a historic low vote share of 20.5 percent in September.

Social Democrats agreed to talks only after Merkel's soundings with two smaller parties, the ecologist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats, fell through.

Challenged by rebels within his own ranks, Schulz has sought political cover by putting any final coalition deal to a vote by all 440,000 members.

